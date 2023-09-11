74º
Local News

Child in critical condition after being hit by car in Ypsilanti

Washtenaw County officials handling investigation

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County
Police lights.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A child is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Ypsilanti.

Police were called at 9:46 a.m Sunday, Sept. 10, to the area of Harriet and Hamilton streets. When they arrived, they found a child suffering from multiple injuries.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Washtenaw County officials took over the investigation due to the extent of the child’s injuries. They don’t believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

Police continue to investigate.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

