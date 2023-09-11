Child in critical condition after being hit by car in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A child is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Ypsilanti.

Police were called at 9:46 a.m Sunday, Sept. 10, to the area of Harriet and Hamilton streets. When they arrived, they found a child suffering from multiple injuries.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Washtenaw County officials took over the investigation due to the extent of the child’s injuries. They don’t believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

Police continue to investigate.