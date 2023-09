Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an Aug. 16, 2023 theft of lumber.

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a theft on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, the man stole lumber from a factory near Grand Boulevard and Mack Avenue on Aug. 16.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.