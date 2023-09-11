Macomb County man charged with arson, accused of starting fire at ex-girlfriend’s home

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Riley Township man was charged Friday, Sept. 8, in connection with a fire at his ex-girlfriend’s house.

Background: Man accused of arson in Macomb County house fire, no injuries reported

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched on Sept. 7 to a Richmond Township home on Pratt Road, where they found an attached garage fully engulfed in flames.

The victims of the house fire, two adults and three children, were able to escape safely.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that Zachary Zielonka broke into the garage and set a vehicle on fire.

The homeowner reportedly was able to identify the suspect after seeing them flee the scene.

Zieloka was charged with second-degree arson and first-degree home invasion. Both charges are 20-year felonies. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety.

He is expected to return to court Sept. 19.