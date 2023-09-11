Michigan officials confirm state’s first positive cases of EEE, West Nile virus in horses

MARSHALL, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has confirmed the first cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus (WNV) in domestic animals.

According to the department, the EEE was detected in a 7-year-old Standardbred gelding from Mecosta County and the WNV case occurred in a 4-month-old Belgian colt from Calhoun County.

Authorities said both horses were unvaccinated against their respective diseases.

Both EEE and WNV are viral diseases transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes to both animals and people. Despite the cooler temperatures being experienced around the state, authorities said the mosquitoes that carry the viruses will remain alive and active until there has been at least one hard freeze.

Here’s information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on how to prevent mosquito bites:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to keep mosquitos outside.

At least once a week, empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires and other water-holding containers where mosquitos can lay eggs.

Horses are especially vulnerable to EEE, with a 90% fatality rate when they become ill. To prevent the occurrence of these viruses in horses and other animals, owners can: