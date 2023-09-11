Oakland County bridal shop owner arrested for fraud

Metro Detroit brides were left without their dresses or money after a bridal shop closed unexpectedly.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Many brides were left without their dresses or money after an Oakland County bridal shop closed unexpectedly.

The owner is now the focus of a police investigation.

After Birmingham Bridal closed, the brides waiting on their gowns were left searching for answers.

Cassie DiLaura was one of those brides. She had been working with business owner Nadica Ristivojevic for months and paid thousands of dollars upfront for a dress she never received. The money, the gown and Ristivojevic vanished.

Birmingham police launched an investigation and heard from at least eight other brides who say they were taken advantage of.

The reviews posted online tell part of the story, with frustrated brides speaking out urging brides-to-be to beware.

Ristivojevic faces eight counts of false pretenses and was taken into custody Friday, Sept. 8