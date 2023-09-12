64º
Birmingham bridal shop owner charged with defrauding at least 9 brides

Police seek additional victims

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – An Oakland County bridal shop owner is facing multiple fraud-related charges after the business abruptly closed in June, leaving brides without dresses for upcoming weddings.

The Birmingham Police Department said it received reports of customers who paid for dresses at Birmingham Bridal, but never received the dresses or a refund.

Birmingham Bridal abruptly closed in June of 2023.

Birmingham police said their investigation found the owner, 58-year-old West Bloomfield resident Nadica Ristivojevic, was using funds from new orders to pay for older orders.

In total, victims were defrauded of approximately $40,000 - $50,000.

On Tuesday, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for nine counts of false pretenses - $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000—one count for each victim, against Ristivojevic.

False pretenses is defined as intentionally deceiving someone to obtain money or property from them. The level of charge depends on the amount of money involved.

Ristivojevic was arrested on the warrant and arraigned at the 48th District Court in front of Magistrate Julie Nelson-Klein last Friday, who issued a $750,000 cash/surety bond. Following arraignment, Ristivojevic was held in the Oakland County Jail.

Any other victims defrauded by Birmingham Bridal may contact Detective Rebekah Springer at 248-530-1895.

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

