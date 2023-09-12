Rare albino deer spotted in Farmington Hills parking lot

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A local couple spotted a rare albino deer grazing in a parking lot in Farmington Hills on Monday night.

Zoe Ridley and Jarod Harris saw the rare deer while driving on 12 Mile Road near Orchard Lake. They said the deer was grazing in the side grass of a parking lot.

“The albino deer was very calm and peaceful. Although it looked malnourished and it appeared the deer was all alone, perhaps without a family,” Zoe told us.

Zoe sent in the photos through the ClickOnDetroit HelpDesk.

“We were in awe! We have never seen this deer in this area before. Last night would be the first time!”

Albino/all-white deer used to be a protected species in Michigan, but protections were lifted in 2008. The Michigan DNR said the “rule put hunters in a difficult situation because it was legal to take a piebald deer, but it can be difficult to determine if a deer is all-white, albino or piebald from a distance.

“There is no biological reason to protect the genetic trait that causes a deer to be all-white or albino (in fact, the trait is certainly a disadvantage for avoiding predators); and the all-white (not truly albino) deer were escaped exotic animals with the potential to spread disease into the wild deer herd, something we would not want to promote by protecting these deer.”