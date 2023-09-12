64º
Rare albino deer spotted in Farmington Hills parking lot

‘We were in awe!’

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Farmington Hills, Oakland County, Nature
Rare albino deer spotted in Farmington Hills on Sept. 11, 2023. (Zoe Ridley and Jarod Harris)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A local couple spotted a rare albino deer grazing in a parking lot in Farmington Hills on Monday night.

Zoe Ridley and Jarod Harris saw the rare deer while driving on 12 Mile Road near Orchard Lake. They said the deer was grazing in the side grass of a parking lot.

“The albino deer was very calm and peaceful. Although it looked malnourished and it appeared the deer was all alone, perhaps without a family,” Zoe told us.

Zoe sent in the photos through the ClickOnDetroit HelpDesk.

“We were in awe! We have never seen this deer in this area before. Last night would be the first time!”

Albino/all-white deer used to be a protected species in Michigan, but protections were lifted in 2008. The Michigan DNR said the “rule put hunters in a difficult situation because it was legal to take a piebald deer, but it can be difficult to determine if a deer is all-white, albino or piebald from a distance.

“There is no biological reason to protect the genetic trait that causes a deer to be all-white or albino (in fact, the trait is certainly a disadvantage for avoiding predators); and the all-white (not truly albino) deer were escaped exotic animals with the potential to spread disease into the wild deer herd, something we would not want to promote by protecting these deer.”

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

