Combat veteran to take on 10K swim along Detroit River to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention

GROSSE ILE, Mich. – A combat veteran from Grosse Ile has come up with a huge challenge to help raise money for a charity near and dear to his heart.

PJ Ramsey is planning to jump into the Detroit River at Grosse Ile and swim more than six miles to the start of Lake Erie. The swim is to help combat veterans plugged into mental health services.

Ramsey has been open about his struggles and he said he finds peace swimming in the river. It’s his refuge for the kind of work he did for the Navy and for all of us. It’s where he can clear his head and connect with combat veterans who are no longer here.

“It gives me a chance to get out there and make peace with things I’ve done in the past and connect with some guys that are no longer here,” Ramsey said. “It’s a peaceful environment for me to be in.”

On Sept. 23, Ramsey and others will swim an open water Detroit River 10K. Swimming through a shipping channel is dangerous, and he wants to put the spotlight on veteran suicides.

The swim will raise money for the Step Up Foundation.

Navy Seal Chad Wilkinson took his life entering his 21st year of active duty. Following his death, his wife and the foundation work to help get veterans mental health support.

“I’m with my own personal struggles with transitioning out of service. I had suicidal ideation and attempt, struggle with substance abuse, PTS, went out and got some help for it. That was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Ramsey said. “The mission is for the Step Up Foundation, who wants to change the narrative concerning the number of veterans suicides by dramatically expanding awareness.”

On Sept. 23, local law enforcement, fire, coast guard, and border patrol will help escort Ramsey and the others to make sure they can swim safely.

More information on the Step Up Foundation can be found on its official website.