Demolition crews knock down vacant Detroit house after fire spreads to neighboring homes

DETROIT – One week after a fire spread from a vacant house to a home where an 80-year-old man was sleeping, a demolition crew showed up to Rohns Street, near Mack Avenue, to knock down that burned-out vacant property.

Neighbors watched as a crew prepared heavy equipment for the emergency demolition on Wednesday morning, Sept. 13.

“I’m just happy this is almost over,” Tameka Simpson said as she stood across the street, preparing to capture the moment with her cell phone’s camera.

This demolition symbolized a fresh start for some neighbors along Rohns on Detroit’s east side.

“Lord, it feels good to see this gone,” neighbor Vincent Moore said.

Neighbors, including Simpson and her family, were among those relieved to see two vacant properties near her father’s house demolished.

“You know, it’s an eyesore. We had to look at it every day. All day. So, finally, it’s gone,” Simpson said.

Simpson contacted Local 4 News last Monday, after a suspicious fire at 3534 Rohns spread next door to her father’s house, and to another vacant house nearby. Her dad was sleeping when the fire broke out. Another daughter managed to help get him out to safety.

“When they called, I was just like oh Lord, not again,” Simpson explained.

3534 Rohns was more than a vacant house. It is where another fire, back in 2016, killed two of Simpson’s family members.

She said the burned-out structure was a haunting reminder of that tragedy for seven years.

“It just brought back memories, you know, from that one day. It happened so fast,” Simpson said.

Public records show Detroit Land Bank Authority eventually took ownership of that vacant house. 3534 Rohns was on the city’s demolition list out for bid. However, last week’s fire came. That fire ignited more trauma and safety concerns for Simpson’s family.

The morning of the most recent fire, Local 4 News made calls to several city agencies. By afternoon, staff with Detroit’s Construction and Demolition Department advised the city would be fast-tracking demolition of the property due to safety hazards.

The City of Detroit’s Construction and Demolition Executive Director, LaJuan Counts, also made a visit to Rohns last week. During that time, Counts spoke with Simpson and her family, assuring them a crew would make removing the burned building a priority.

“Ms. LaJuan Counts, and you as well, Channel 4 News, for helping us out, to get this process over really quick, we appreciate it,” Simpson said on Wednesday as demolition started.

In a statement from issued from Detroit’s Construction and Demolition Department on Wednesday, Executive Director LaJuan Counts said:

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to addressing eyesores throughout Detroit under Mayor Duggan’s leadership. Mr. Hudson and his family serve as an inspiration for our ongoing efforts. We also extend out heartfelt appreciation to Local 4 for their coverage, which highlights the progress we are making toward creating a better Detroit.”

It took less than an hour for contractors to demolish the vacant homes near Simpson’s dad’s house. He still has some repairs to complete at his home. The fire caused significant damage to the roof and windows.