North American International Auto Show kicks off, brings big reveals to Detroit

DETROIT – Ford, Cadillac, GMC and Jeep all unveiled new designs and technologies at the North American International Auto Show, which kicked off Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Katherine Weber, Marketing Manager for the new GMC Acadia, was thrilled to share the new features and comforts.

“I’m really excited about Super Cruise in this vehicle,” Weber said. “This is the first GMC vehicle that is actually offering Super Cruise on multiple trim.”

Super Cruise is the automaker’s driver assistance technology.

GMC’s Chief Engineer for battery electric trucks showed off the new Sierra EV Denali.

“In 22 months, we basically went from concept to execution, where we’re ready to produce them in the plant,” Nicole Krattz said.

Whether you’re towing, hauling payload or getting from point A to B with passengers, this EV will take you further.

“The ride and handling for this to go the furthest of any other EV in this segment is great,” Krattz said. “Over 400 miles is still great for people thinking about it, but not totally sure about range.”

Ford, which unveiled its F-150 in Hart Plaza Monday night, showed off its latest design. While the Lightning is all-electric, the other F-150′s are running off PowerBoost hybrid technology.

“What’s super exciting with PowerBoost hybrid is it comes standard with 2.5 kilowatts on board,” said Austin Davis, the F-150 brand manager. “Which is basically like a mobile generator for your truck, power worksite, power tailgate you can do anything with that.”

In the 2024 model, the tailgate swings open and can still be accessed even when hooked to a trailer.

Jeep showed off its Gladiator Rubicon which, they describe as 100% truck and 100% Jeep. It’s trail-rated for its off-roading capabilities and with the app, Adventure Guide, it can connect you to dozens of trails and thousands more to explore and with 7,700 pounds of towing capacity, there’s room to take your toys with you!