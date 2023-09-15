Coach pens letter asking community to rally behind football team in Hazel Park

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – When Hazel Park takes the field against Center Line Friday night, the team’s head coach hopes the community comes out and cheers on the home team.

It comes after he penned an open letter saying his team deserves more support.

The letter was posted on the district’s Facebook page Thursday (Sept. 14).

In the letter, head coach John Callahan admits the football program has had its ups and downs but explains that there was a rebirth going on.

He stated the team needed the community’s support more than ever and invited them to see the strides they were making during Friday’s game against Center Line High School.

“There’s no reason our whole town shouldn’t be here because our kids, like I said, our kids play for the school,” said Callahan. “They play for the town, and they’re playing for them, and it would be great if we get them to come out and support the team and the school.”

Athletic Director Tom Oestrike said the pandemic was one reason why crowds have gone down, and then there’s what people have seen in the past. He said the players were working hard to redefine the football program.

“There’s been a lot of years of losing here. And again, it’s not just about winning and losing,” said Oestrike. “It’s about what we’re doing here and the culture we’re creating.”

Callahan mentioned something similar in his letter, “It’s not just about touchdowns and tackles; it’s about being part of this incredible community. Our players are not just athletes; and they are your neighbors, your classmates, your friends, and your family.”

Players who read their coach’s letter told Local 4 they were grateful.

“Our fans are like our family, to be honest, and you know, it’s amazing when they come out and show love for us,” said senior Myron Pickett. “It gives us a motivation. You don’t want to let your family down, our fans down, so it makes us want to work harder.”

“It’s not so much more people. I think it’s just trying to get a family going,” said Callahan. “Our football team is a family, and the community is our family.”

To read the coach’s entire message, click here.