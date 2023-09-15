UAW strike: Hear from autoworkers on the picket lines in Michigan, Ohio

United Auto Workers began a strike against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis by having workers at three specific plants walk out at midnight.

Workers at the GM Wentzville Assembly, the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, and the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (final assembly and paint only) were instructed by UAW President Shawn Fain to strike when the contracts expire.

The contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. This is the first time in history that the UAW has called for a simultaneous strike at each of Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

Watch the video above to hear from autoworkers.

---> UAW declares strike at Ford, GM, Stellantis for 1st time in history: What to know