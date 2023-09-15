64º
UAW strike rally taking place in Downtown Detroit

Rally sees significant turnout

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: UAW, UAW Strike, Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan
DETROIT – The UAW held a rally in Downtown Detroit, near Huntington Place on Friday, Sept. 15.

UAW President Shawn Fain spoke at the strike rally, which took place on day one of the targeted strikes against the Detroit Big Three automakers.

Fain was one of many people who spoke at the event. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also spoke at the event, as did Sen. Bernie Sanders.

