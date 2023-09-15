UAW strike rally taking place in Downtown Detroit

UAW President Shawn Fain spoke at the strike rally, which took place on day one of the targeted strikes against the Detroit Big Three automakers.

DETROIT – The UAW held a rally in Downtown Detroit, near Huntington Place on Friday, Sept. 15.

UAW President Shawn Fain spoke at the strike rally, which took place on day one of the targeted strikes against the Detroit Big Three automakers.

Fain was one of many people who spoke at the event. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also spoke at the event, as did Sen. Bernie Sanders.