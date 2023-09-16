Detroit Fire Department responds to reports of explosion at building in Eastern Market neighborhood

Detroit Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion at a building in Detroit's Eastern Market neighborhood.

DETROIT – The fire department responded to reports of an explosion at a building in Detroit’s Eastern Market neighborhood on Saturday.

The incident was reported before 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at a building on Russell and Winder streets. The building is across from Eastern Market Shed Two.

Videos from the scene show a crumbled exterior wall on the top floor and windows damaged on the floor below. The damage is on the Winder Street side of the building.

The fire department is not sure if it’s safe for firefighters to go inside the building so they are planning to use a drone to evaluate the damage.

One person sustained a minor injury from some of the falling debris, according to the department.

This article will be updated with more information as soon as it’s available.