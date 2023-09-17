2023 Detroit Auto Show: Public show info, tickets, parking

(Evan Vucci, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the show room during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. About 900 workers at the new plant near Warren, Ohio, are the first to decide on union representation at a battery plant. The union says in a statement Friday, Dec. 9, that workers voted 710 to 16 for the UAW, a decision that is crucial to the future of the 372,000-member union. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The 2023 Detroit Auto Show rolled into the city this week for the annual showcase of cars, technology and more.

The show kicked off on Wednesday with media preview day, when automakers hold press conferences to reveal new models and technology for upcoming products, and then the public show opened on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Detroit Auto Show:

When and where?

The 2023 Detroit Auto Show is Sept. 13-14 at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit (formerly TCF Center and Cobo Hall).

Address: 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226

Here’s the public show schedule

Saturday, September 16, 10am – 8pm

Sunday, September 17, 10am – 8pm

Monday, September 18, 10am – 8pm

Tuesday, September 19, 10am – 8pm

Wednesday, September 20, 10am – 8pm

Thursday, September 21, 10am – 8pm

Friday, September 22, 10am – 8pm

Saturday, September 23, 10am – 8pm

Sunday, September 24, 10am -7pm

Where do you park?

Here’s a rundown of parking and transportation options from the Auto Show.

How much are tickets?

Public show tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for kids. You can buy them online here.