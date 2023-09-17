65º
2023 Detroit Auto Show: Public show info, tickets, parking

Public show opens on Saturday, Sept. 16

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

The 2023 Detroit Auto Show rolled into the city this week for the annual showcase of cars, technology and more.

The show kicked off on Wednesday with media preview day, when automakers hold press conferences to reveal new models and technology for upcoming products, and then the public show opened on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Detroit Auto Show:

When and where?

The 2023 Detroit Auto Show is Sept. 13-14 at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit (formerly TCF Center and Cobo Hall).

Address: 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226

Here’s the public show schedule

  • Saturday, September 16, 10am – 8pm
  • Sunday, September 17, 10am – 8pm
  • Monday, September 18, 10am – 8pm
  • Tuesday, September 19, 10am – 8pm
  • Wednesday, September 20, 10am – 8pm
  • Thursday, September 21, 10am – 8pm
  • Friday, September 22, 10am – 8pm
  • Saturday, September 23, 10am – 8pm
  • Sunday, September 24, 10am -7pm

Where do you park?

Here’s a rundown of parking and transportation options from the Auto Show.

How much are tickets?

Public show tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for kids. You can buy them online here.

