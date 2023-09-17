4 injured when SUV crashes into Michigan State Police car in Detroit

Four people were injured in a crash at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, in the southbound lanes of Southfield Freeway near Fenkell Avenue in Detroit.

DETROIT – Michigan State Police said four people, including a trooper, were injured when the driver of an SUV crashed into a MSP car while the officer was conducting a traffic stop.

The crash happened at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, in the southbound lanes of Southfield Freeway near Fenkell Avenue in Detroit. A trooper was outside of his vehicle conducting a traffic stop when a speeding SUV struck the back of the patrol car.

Police said the impact caused the SUV to go airborne, striking the trooper and the two people involved with the original traffic stop.

The trooper was dragged during the crash and is still being evaluated for injuries. Police said he may have a torn achilles and road rash.

The two people were transported to a hospital for non-critical injuries. The driver of the SUV also received non-critical injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Police said the driver of the SUV was “belligerent” and “uncooperative” with troopers at the scene of the crash. Police requested a search warrant to check for impaired driving.