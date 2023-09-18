Argument leads to brawl inside hookah lounge in Dearborn Heights

An argument between two people spiraled out of control, turning into a brawl at Royalty Nights hookah lounge in Dearborn Heights over the weekend.

Police said others joined in by throwing anything they could get their hands on.

Ali Chami, who owns Royalty Nights, said he was in attendance during the massive brawl. He spoke to Local 4 to describe what took place.

“There was a little argument between two guys who know each other,” said Chami. “They got into it for a few moments. We broke it up, and it was over. No one was hurt, no reports made, stuff got thrown around because of the commotion and everything.”

The video Chami shared with us could occur anywhere.

“It happens everywhere,” Chami said. “I’ve been to Birmingham, Detroit, and seen worse than this. People almost died and or almost were taken to the hospital; none of that happened at my place.”

Chami says the police and medics weren’t called. He says no one was hurt, but an additional video showed a man with blood all over his chest and arm.

“It was a scuffle, and it got broken up, and everyone went their own way,” Chami said. “The video looks worse than it was.”

Chami said the people in the video were identified and have been banned from his establishment.