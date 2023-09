HAZEL PARK, Mich. – Police in Hazel Park are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Christianna Lynn Murray was last seen Aug. 27. They believe she may have traveled to Detroit. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who has seen Christianna Lynn Murray or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hazel Park Police Department at 248-542-6161.

