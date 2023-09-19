‘I’ve had 1 crash’: Worker with disabilities wants fix for Detroit’s broken sidewalks

A man with disabilities said his commute to work at Ford Field is anything but easy due to the condition of the sidewalks.

DETROIT – A man with disabilities says his commute to work at Ford Field wasn’t easy because of the condition of the sidewalks in Detroit.

Much like Michigan’s roads, he deals with potholes constantly in his motorized wheelchair.

Chris Ruzzin is a disability advocate, and on Tuesday (Sept. 19), he’s advocating for himself and others suffering the same misfortune.

Woodward Avenue is a grand circus as the busy area’s sidewalk is worn down to dangerous levels.

Ruzzin said he drives on the pavement that many Metro Detroiters would twist or break their ankle on.

“This is a high-traffic area in the city with lots of events where people walk the streets,” said Ruzzin.

The sidewalk damage is deep and dangerous as it is in the heart of Downtown Detroit.

Woodward Avenue, approaching east Adams Street, is where Ruzzin travels for work. He says anyone could trip and fall like he did when his wheelchair toppled over while hitting the dangerous pavement.

“I’ve had one crash because of the sidewalk in this area,” Ruzzin said.

The city of Detroit says it has significant sidewalk projects underway all over town. But it took time for the holes to form down to the rebar.

Ron Brundidge is Detroit’s director of public works. He told Local 4 that the area is on their radar and will be fixed.

“This is on our radar, and we’re going to get it done within the next three weeks or so,” said Brundidge.

Click here if you would like repairs to a sidewalk in your area.