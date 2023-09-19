Mayor Duggan outlines Land Value Tax Plan during District 2 meeting in Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly every homeowner in Detroit could see their property taxes reduced by 17% on average under the Land Value Tax Plan.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan explained the measures at a District 2 meeting on Monday (Sept. 18) night.

Under the plan, the city would increase the taxes on land throughout the city. Owners of abandoned buildings would see a 100% increase, while parking lot and scrap yard owners would see their taxes go up by 50%.

Robin Whitelaw attended the meeting to hear about the Land Value Tax Plan.

“I wanted to see if it would be beneficial to me and save me some money,” said Whitelaw.

Whitelaw has been a homeowner in Detroit for nearly 20 years. If passed, she says the savings could help with her utilities.

Duggan noted in some cases how homeowners have been paying more in property taxes than abandoned property owners.

In November, the Detroit City Council will authorize the measure making it to the February ballot.

If voters pass it, they’ll see property tax cuts in July 2025. For the 9,000 homeowners with an NEZ, the tax cut will go into effect when their NEZ expires.