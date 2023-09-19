Residents fight back after several car break-ins in Dearborn Heights

Residents living in one Dearborn Heights neighborhood are fighting back after a string of car break-ins.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Residents living in one Dearborn Heights neighborhood are fighting back after a string of car break-ins.

The residents decided to do their own investigations.

“We are so happy that you are here (Local 4) as we need someone to pay attention a little bit more,” said Lisa and Felicia.

A rash of incidents where people are creeping around homes near Katherine Street and Powers Avenue in the south area of Dearborn Heights has neighbors on edge.

If cars are open, the thieves take what they can, or they take the entire car. But the sad part is they keep coming back for more.

“It is every few days, and we are checking our cameras every morning now to see whose house they went to last night,” Felicia and Lisa said.

Lisa and Felicia have gotten our attention, and they want more attention from the Dearborn Heights Police Department.

Lisa said she just bought and installed more security cameras for her home.

Calli Acord spoke with us from work on Facetime. In a video, it shows her car being stolen.

After that incident, she said she was tracking the break-ins across this area.

“I am doing my own investigation, and I’ve been noticing it happens at the same time every month between the 16-18,” said Acord.

Neighbors said they want more stepped-up police patrols from Dearborn Heights, and they said they would like to know what the plan moving forward is.