Where to eat and what to order for lunch in Detroit right now

If you’re stuck staring at your computer thinking about lunch, join the club.

There’s no bigger decision in your day than what’s for lunch -- even if you brought something from home. Leave it in your office fridge, like you always do, and get something you actually want to eat -- while supporting local business!

So here’s what we’re eating today -- hopefully it helps you in your food journey.

Go here now and get a sandwich. It’s one of the best delis in town, especially if you like Italian meats and cheeses. They have some awesome to-go dinner packages most days, too.

For my money, the best two sandwiches on the menu are the Prosciutto Means Love and the Muffuletta, but I’ve tried every sandwich, and there’s no real wrong move. The meatball sub is legit.

Also snag yourself a crunchy chop salad, filled with delicious, loud, snapping veggies to fill your soul.

Head to Corktown and get yourself one of the best doner sandwiches around.

The lamb and beef doner is filled with fresh veggies and a hot sauce that will test your taste buds. There’s also a fantastic eggplant version, if you’re vegetarian.

Don’t sleep on the fries -- they’re drizzled with house sauces and are the perfect side for your doner. Also, plan on a nap afterwards. Tell your boss I said it’s okay.

If you’re looking for a quick hot meal, stop in the lovely Seasons Market in Midtown, where they have daily soup specials and other foods.

They have an array of to-go options from their cafe, and from some other local restaurants, like grab-and-go bowls from Yum Village and Boabob Fare, if you can get one before they’re gone.Baobab Fare

And while you’re there, grab some local produce. You need your vitamins!

Take a quick trip to Southwest Detroit -- my favorite food neighborhood -- and grab some Central American grub for lunch.

Get yourself the platano campesino with a side of pupusa. The baleadas are fantastic, too.

Also, plan another nap.

What’re you eating for lunch today? Let us know in the comments.