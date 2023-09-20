2 taken into custody in fatal shooting, robbery of Dearborn florist

He was gunned down just feet from the front of a restaurant

DEARBORN, Mich. – A well-known florist was shot and killed Tuesday, Sept. 19 at a busy shopping center on Ford Road in Dearborn.

Two people have been taken into police custody in connection with the shooting.

It happened outside Sushi Ko at about 9:30 p.m. as he was walking out after having dinner with his fiance and his fiance’s sister. The family said Hassan Salameh was ambushed, shot and had his watch, keys and necklace taken. He was just feet from the front door of the restaurant.

They were about to get into Salameh’s Mercedes when three shots were fired.

Dearborn police reviewed footage from a surveillance camera that pointed at his parking space.

Further details were not revealed at the time. The investigation is ongoing.