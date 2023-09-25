3rd person accused in deadly shooting, robbery of Dearborn florist arrested at airport

Hassan Salame, 29, was shot and killed outside of Xushi Ko in Dearborn amid a robbery on Sept. 19, 2023.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A third person accused of being involved in last week’s fatal robbery and shooting of a well-known florist in Dearborn was arrested over the weekend while waiting for a flight, police report.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Dearborn police arrested a third person believed to be involved in the deadly robbery and shooting of 29-year-old Hassan Salame, who was a beloved local florist. At around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, Salame was reportedly ambushed while walking out of Xushi Ko in Dearborn after having dinner with his fiancée and her sister.

Officials say Salame was heading for his car when at least two men attacked him, stole his watch, keys, and necklace, and fired at least three shots at him. Salame was struck by at least one bullet, and was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived.

Salame was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After reviewing surveillance footage, Dearborn police said the crime was believed to be a random act.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged two men -- Lindsay Thurmond, 27, and Quenton Goston, 29 -- with first-degree murder and felony murder. The next day, Dearborn police said they arrested a third person who was “preparing to board a flight out-of-state” at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus.

It’s currently unclear what role the third person allegedly played in the fatal shooting and robbery. Their identity was not released as of Monday morning, and it’s unclear what charges they are facing.

Police said the Sept. 19 crime is still under investigation, and that new information will be shared as appropriate.

Thurmond and Goston, residents of Detroit and Melvindale, respectively, are scheduled to appear in court next for a probable cause conference on Sept. 29.