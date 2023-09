FILE - A sign for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square is pictured Feb. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

DETROIT – The first Chipotle location in the City of Detroit is opening next spring.

The fast-casual Mexican inspired chain will open its first store at 630 Woodward Ave., right next to Shake Shack, and feature a walk-up window that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders.

Chipotle doesn’t have an opening date for the store yet, but expects it to be open by next spring (2024). The retail space is owned by Bedrock.

There are about 3,200 Chipotle locations across the U.S.