Local News

Morning 4: UAW president dismisses Trump’s attempt to appear sympathetic to auto strike -- and other news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Sept. 20, 2023

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

UAW President Shawn Fain (left), Former President Donald Trump (right). Photo of Fain by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images. Photo of Trump by Jose Luis Magana/AP. (WDIV)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

UAW president slams Trump ahead of planned trip to meet with Michigan picketers

Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit Michigan next week to meet with striking autoworkers, but the United Auto Workers president completely dismissed Trump’s attempts to appear sympathetic to the union’s situation.

This Detroit restaurant just made the 2023 New York Times list

One of Detroit’s hottest new restaurants is getting some national attention.

Court dismisses Richard Wershe Jr.’s lawsuit against Detroit, citing statute of limitations

A federal court on Monday decided to dismiss two lawsuits brought by Richard Wershe Jr., formerly known as White Boy Rick, who sued Detroit and federal law enforcement for their alleged roles in his 32-year imprisonment.

Man who claimed to break cat’s leg on video arrested in Livonia for having shotgun

A man who claimed to break his cat’s leg on video and then made a splint for it with his grandmother was arrested in Livonia because he posted pictures with a shotgun despite being a convicted felon, officials said.

Weather: Tracking spotty rain chances as summerlike temps return to Metro Detroit

We're tracking spotty rain chances in Metro Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Temps are also on the rise this week to near 80 degrees for highs.

