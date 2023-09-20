This Detroit restaurant just made the 2023 New York Times list

DETROIT – One of Detroit’s hottest new restaurants is getting some national attention.

The New York Times unveiled its third annual Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country. Only one Michigan restaurant made the list, and it’s in Detroit.

Ladder 4 Wine Bar -- located in the Chadsey Condon neighborhood, just west of Corktown -- made the 2023 list. Here’s what New York Times writer Brett Anderson said about it:

When it opened, Ladder 4 was so focused on serving natural wine that John Yelinek, one of Detroit’s gifted young chefs, took a job pouring drinks, never expecting to cook. His move to the kitchen, later last year, is when the erudite bar, built in a converted firehouse by the brothers James and Patrick Cadariu, became an alluring restaurant as well. You’ll leave raving about charred leeks crowned with gribiche and trout roe, or pork schnitzel escorted by a salad of fresh peas and mint, in the same breath as Sipon, the Slovene skin-contact wine recommended for its “funky-kampucha-dried-apricot vibes.” Brett Anderson, New York Times

Ladder 4 Wine Bar is inside a restored historic firehouse, named Ladder 4, built in 1910.

Ladder 4 was closed in 2000 and Engine 10 was closed in 2012. The building was sold to the Cadariu brothers in 2015 and restoration work began in 2019.

And the rest is history.

Find menu info and reservation info here, if you want to visit.