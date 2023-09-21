Southfield police believe college student fell from vehicle while throwing up

“Drunk driving is not a joke and this whole situation boiled down to that. She was so drunk she didn’t notice her friend fell out of a car.”

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 23-year-old woman is facing charges in the mysterious death of a college student in Southfield.

Police believe Mia Kanu, 23, fell from a moving car and her friend, who was driving drunk at the time, kept driving. She was found injured in the middle of Southfield Road and died soon after.

Kanu’s family joined officials with the Southfield Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 21, as they gave an update on the case. Police said it was a night out with friends that turned deadly for the Tennessee State University student who was home for the summer.

Kanu’s friend, Kentia Monique Fearn, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and drunk driving.

Police released surveillance video that showed the vehicle speed off after Kanu fell from the car.

Southfield police chief Elvin Barren does not believe Kanu jumped.

“When the door opened she was in the process of vomiting and with the motion of the vehicle, she fell from the vehicle,” Barren said. “Drunk driving is not a joke and this whole situation boiled down to that. She was so drunk she didn’t notice her friend fell out of a car.”

Police said Fearn told officers she and a friend looked for Kanu, but when they saw police lights, they left.

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death is a felony with a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Operating while intoxicated is a 93-day misdemeanor.