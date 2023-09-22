Partially collapsed Eastern Market building to be repaired, not demolished

The owner of the building filed an appeal on Thursday, Sept. 21, which placed the demolition on hold.

DETROIT – Officials with the city of Detroit have walked back its emergency demolition order for the partially collapsed building in Eastern Market.

The partial collapse happened just before noon, Sept. 16. One person was injured and several businesses have closed.

The city ordered an emergency demolition and said the Del Bene building posed “a direct life safety threat to the public.”

The demolition order drew controversy, with many believing the city moved too quickly with the decision to demolish the 130-year-old structure.

The owner of the building filed an appeal on Thursday, Sept. 21, which placed the demolition on hold. He then presented a plan to city officials regarding how to stabilize the building in order to repair and preserve it.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the Detroit Buildings, Safety, Engineering, and Environmental Department announced that they had accepted the plan.

The department released the following statement: