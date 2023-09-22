Redford Township woman wins $100K playing Powerball for first time

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Redford Township woman won $100,000 the first time she ever bought a Powerball ticket.

Call it beginner’s luck. Latasha Robinson, 43, matched four white balls and the Powerball in the Aug. 14, 2023, drawing to win a $50,000. She had selected the Power Play option and her prize was multiplied to $100,000.

The numbers in the Aug. 14, 2023, drawing were: 32-34-37-39-47, and Powerball 03. She purchased the winning ticket at a BP gas station located at 15180 Telegraph Road in Redford Township.

“I’ve never played Powerball, but my husband plays a lot, so I bought a ticket while I was at the store,” said Robinson. “The day after the drawing, my husband checked the ticket and started yelling, ‘We won! We won!’ I thought he was joking and that there was no way we’d won big the first time I bought a Powerball ticket. It was a surreal feeling when I looked the ticket over and saw that we really did win!”

She recently visited the lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She said she plans to buy a house with her winnings.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing at retailers throughout the state. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize in an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.