UAW strike map: Workers at 41 facilities strike as talks with Big Three continue

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers Union expanded its strike against Detroit’s Big Three to include 41 facilities nationwide.

Workers at all GM and Stellantis parts and distribution centers walked out at noon on Friday, Sept. 22 to join the strike. The strike officially began last week but was limited to three facilities -- one for each company.

The UAW and automakers have continued negotiations since the strike began, but UAW President Shawn Fain said they will not “wait around forever” to make a deal with the carmakers.

Fain said the union has made “real progress” in its talks with Ford Motor Company. Ford has reportedly agreed to reinstate cost of living adjustments, additional job security in the event of layoffs, enhance profit-sharing formula, the immediate conversion of all temporary employees, and more.

Talks with GM and Stellantis have reportedly not been going as well. Fain said the two companies have rejected most of their demands, and need some “pushing” to make more progress.

In an effort to nudge the two automakers, the UAW’s strike is expanding Friday to 38 GM and Stellantis facilities in 20 states -- this means about 5,600 autoworkers are being added to the strike.

---> Continue reading: UAW expands strike to 38 US facilities as tense Big Three talks continue

View the UAW strike map below

Facilities affected by expanded UAW auto strike

The following GM facilities are being added to the UAW strike on Friday, Sept. 22:

Davidson Road Processing Center

Flint Processing Center

Lansing Redistribution

Pontiac Redistribution

Willow Run Redistribution

Ypsilanti Processing Center

Chicago Parts Distribution

Cincinnati Parts Distribution

Hudson, Wisconsin Parts Distribution

Denver Parts Distribution

Reno Parts Distribution Center

Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution

Fort Worth Parts Distribution

Martinsburg, West Virginia Parts Distribution

Jackson, Mississippi Parts Distribution

Charlotte, North Carolina Parts Distribution

Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution

Philadelphia Parts Distribution

The following Stellantis facilities are being added to the UAW strike on Friday, Sept. 22:

Centerline Packaging

Centerline Warehouse

Marysville

Sherwood (Warren)

Warren Parts

Quality Engineering Center (Auburn Hills)

Romulus

Chicago

Cleveland

Milwaukee

Minneapolis

Denver

Los Angeles

Portland, Oregon

Atlanta

Winchester, Virginia

Orlando

Dallas

New York

Boston

More coverage of the 2023 UAW strike can be found here