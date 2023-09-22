UAW strike map: Workers at 41 facilities strike as talks with Big Three continue

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers Union expanded its strike against Detroit’s Big Three to include 41 facilities nationwide.
Workers at all GM and Stellantis parts and distribution centers walked out at noon on Friday, Sept. 22 to join the strike. The strike officially began last week but was limited to three facilities -- one for each company.
The UAW and automakers have continued negotiations since the strike began, but UAW President Shawn Fain said they will not “wait around forever” to make a deal with the carmakers.
Fain said the union has made “real progress” in its talks with Ford Motor Company. Ford has reportedly agreed to reinstate cost of living adjustments, additional job security in the event of layoffs, enhance profit-sharing formula, the immediate conversion of all temporary employees, and more.
Talks with GM and Stellantis have reportedly not been going as well. Fain said the two companies have rejected most of their demands, and need some “pushing” to make more progress.
In an effort to nudge the two automakers, the UAW’s strike is expanding Friday to 38 GM and Stellantis facilities in 20 states -- this means about 5,600 autoworkers are being added to the strike.
---> Continue reading: UAW expands strike to 38 US facilities as tense Big Three talks continue
View the UAW strike map below
Facilities affected by expanded UAW auto strike
The following GM facilities are being added to the UAW strike on Friday, Sept. 22:
- Davidson Road Processing Center
- Flint Processing Center
- Lansing Redistribution
- Pontiac Redistribution
- Willow Run Redistribution
- Ypsilanti Processing Center
- Chicago Parts Distribution
- Cincinnati Parts Distribution
- Hudson, Wisconsin Parts Distribution
- Denver Parts Distribution
- Reno Parts Distribution Center
- Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution
- Fort Worth Parts Distribution
- Martinsburg, West Virginia Parts Distribution
- Jackson, Mississippi Parts Distribution
- Charlotte, North Carolina Parts Distribution
- Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution
- Philadelphia Parts Distribution
The following Stellantis facilities are being added to the UAW strike on Friday, Sept. 22:
- Centerline Packaging
- Centerline Warehouse
- Marysville
- Sherwood (Warren)
- Warren Parts
- Quality Engineering Center (Auburn Hills)
- Romulus
- Chicago
- Cleveland
- Milwaukee
- Minneapolis
- Denver
- Los Angeles
- Portland, Oregon
- Atlanta
- Winchester, Virginia
- Orlando
- Dallas
- New York
- Boston