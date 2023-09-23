70º
Detroit police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old girl

Teen last seen at 7 p.m. on Friday

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Missing
Indiana Williams (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Detroit police said Indiana Williams left home without permission and failed to return.

She was last seen at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in the 17100 block of Greenfield Road in Detroit.

Police said she has scars on her right arm. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th precinct at 313-596-5801.

DetailsIndiana Williams
Age16
Height5′2′'
HairLong, red braids
Weight280 lbs
Eye colorBrown

