Morning 4: Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Michigan -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Here’s where a $2M winning Powerball ticket was sold in Michigan

A $2 million willing Powerball ticket was sold in Michigan. The Powerball jackpot climbed to $785 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023: 1-12-20-33-66 and red ball number 21. The Power Play option was 2x. Someone in Michigan won $2 million by matching all five white balls and choosing the Power Play option. People in California, Florida and New York won $1 million each by matching all five white balls.

Karen Drew: I underwent Mohs surgery for skin cancer

From Local 4′s Karen Drew: I was washing my face and that’s when I noticed it -- a flaky little section on my cheek.

I was hoping it was just dry spot, maybe a blemish? But deep down I knew better. I have done SO MANY stories on skin cancer and I knew the signs.

There was an uneven border, the skin was flaky‚ and it just didn’t seem “right.” I ignored it for a couple of weeks, but then one night when I was washing all that TV makeup off my face that little dry patch started to bleed . . . I took a pic and sent to my dermatologist -- Dr. Steven Grekin.

NASA’s first asteroid samples streaking toward Earth

A space capsule carrying NASA’s first asteroid samples streaked toward a touchdown in the Utah desert Sunday to cap a seven-year journey.

Flying by Earth, the Osiris-Rex spacecraft released the capsule from 63,000 miles (100,000 kilometers) out. The capsule was expected to parachute down four hours later onto the military’s Utah Test and Training Range.

Michigan fall colors forecast

Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall.

Ask any Michigander and they’d be able to list a number of reasons why each Michigan season is more beautiful than the last -- but the love for fall still seems to reign supreme. And, perhaps, the most universally loved aspect of the season is the color change.

