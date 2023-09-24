Sunshine continues Sunday before clouds & rain showers return to Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After plenty of sunshine to start the weekend and warm temperatures to go with it, we will keep the Sunshine around for most of our Sunday before the clouds start to increase across the region by the end of the weekend.

With the sunshine in place, high temperatures will head back into the lower 70s by Sunday afternoon. Expect more clouds to roll in late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening with skies becoming mostly cloudy overnight, but we will remain dry. Overnight lows Sunday night into Monday morning dropping into the lower 60s.

As we look ahead into the majority of next week, we’re going to see an upper-level disturbance move into the region and stick around for at least a few days. That will keep an easterly flow into the forecast for the majority of next week, which will keep us on the cloudy side of things with just a little bit of sunshine. With that upper-level disturbance, sticking around the region, we will also bring chances of scattered rain showers into the forecast on and off throughout most of the week.

Our first chance of rain showers moves into the region late Monday night and into Tuesday. High temperatures falling just below average into the lower 70s by Monday afternoon, then dropping to right around 60° overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Then we will keep the rain showers into the forecast on Tuesday, with another chance of scattered rain showers late Wednesday, and into Thursday. With the easterly flow continuing, cloud cover in place, and the chance of rain showers, high temperatures will remain below average into the upper 60s through the middle portion of next week.

We will finally get the rain showers out of the forecast, and the sunshine returning by the time we get to the end of the week on Friday. High temperatures heading back into the lower 70s by Friday afternoon.

The sunshine and some cloud cover will stick around in the first half of next weekend, and it also comes with a warming trend. High temperatures heading for the middle 70s for the first half of next weekend on Saturday.