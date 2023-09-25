New pilot program in Wayne County raises awareness to help put people to work instead of jail

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is one of three Michigan prosecutors participating in a new pilot program.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy wants to raise awareness about the Job Court program, aimed at reducing recidivism by providing people accused of low-level, non-violent offenses with the opportunity to obtain and maintain gainful employment.

“When someone looks at the prosecutor’s office, they don’t look at that as our mantra,” said Worthy. “They look at us as just putting people in jail, throwing away the key, and that’s never been the mantra of this office.”

Wayne, Genesee, and Marquette counties are participating in the program developed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Job court participants who complete the one-year program will have the opportunity to have their case dismissed.

“Our average age of the people in our program is 30,” Worthy said. “Most of the offenses that we have people charged with right now that are in the program are carrying concealed weapon offenses and lower-level drug offenses.”

Focus: HOPE is one of the organizations or companies partnering with the prosecutor’s office on jobs.

“When we put one person to work, it disrupts the poverty cycle for the entire family, especially the children,” said Focus: HOPE Manager Kevin Green.

There are 200 slots available for the Job Court program in Wayne County.

Worthy said only 18 males and three females have enrolled.

“This is a program that we think is transformative,” Worthy said.

The program will also provide other resources, like addiction recovery support, transportation, and food, to those who need it.