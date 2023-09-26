New tech initiative aims to prepare Detroit-area students for computer science careers

DETROIT – Organizers behind a new technology initiative are working to make sure some Metro Detroit students are trained and prepared to enter the growing tech workforce.

The Kapor Center and its foundation officially launched a program called CSforDetroit, or Computer Science for Detroit, on Tuesday (Sept. 26). The initiative is geared toward ensuring Detroit-area students from historically marginalized groups have access to training and resources.

“So, it’s Black, Latino, Native American students,” said Kalisha Davis, CS Equity Programs Director with Kapor Center. “We want to ensure that girls and women have more of a place at the table and have opportunities to learn and engage in computer science education, as well.”

The Kapor Foundation is a racial justice and tech nonprofit. Organizers said the CSforDetroit program will help better prepare students from those vulnerable groups for the world.

“As it continues to expand in Michigan, we believe it’s a worthwhile endeavor to help ensure that there are more equitable opportunities for students in K-12 education to gain the computational thinking and computer literacy skills that they need to enhance,” Davis said.

The CSforDetroit partners include Google.org, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Detroit Digital Justice Coalition, and others. In addition to hands-on training for students, both in school and after school, Davis said the multi-year program will also provide professional learning opportunities for teachers and administrators.

“We believe our best approach to achieve this is through a community-driven strategy that engages adults to serve as partners,” Davis said.

According to the Kapor Center, each month in Michigan, roughly 21,000 open computing jobs are paying at least $80,000 a year.

Only 2,639 computer science graduates are prepared to fill those positions.

It’s among the reasons organizers believe CSforDetroit could be a game-changer for local students.

Click here for more information about the initiative.