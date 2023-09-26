Plymouth Township to see new ‘gigafactory’ bringing 517 jobs

The logo for Norwegian company Nel is displayed at their facility in Heroya, Norway, on April 20, 2023. Nel makes devices that take water and split it into hydrogen and oxygen, known as electrolyzers, as well as fueling stations. (AP Photo/Trond R. Teigen)

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A new “gigafactory” is coming to Plymouth Township, bringing more than 500 jobs.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the new development Tuesday, Sept. 26. The new 507,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will be used to manufacture components used in hydrogen production.

The company Nel Hydrogen said the factory will drive down the cost of hydrogen, which is used across several industries, including refining and agriculture. CEO Håkon Volldal said the company chose Michigan because of what the state could offer -- its workforce, financial incentives and collaboration among the universities and institutions.

The cost of the project is estimated to be $400 million.

Related: Nel Hydrogen to build in Michigan, work with GM