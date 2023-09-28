Controversial Wyandotte elementary school cell tower to be activated Saturday

James Anderson, the current superintendent of Wyandotte Schools, said he’s focused on working to find a solution to the controversial cell tower.

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – For months, parents in Wayne County have been fighting to block the T-Mobile 5G tower on top of Washington Elementary School.

The issue began after the tower went up. Parents were concerned about potential health problems for their children exposed to the tower while they are at school.

Read: Cellphone tower radiation: Can it cause cancer, other adverse health effects?

While a Wayne County judge ruled against parents in August, school administrators and parents are vowing to keep pushing back until they are out of options.

James Anderson, the current superintendent of Wyandotte Schools, said he’s focused on working to find a solution to the controversial cell tower.

The former superintendent, Dr. Catherine Cost, entered a contract with T-Mobile to put the tower and equipment on the school and playground. That move cost the superintendent her job and she resigned in April.

Parents said they may have to leave the school. Many already have.

“My concern is that it does not belong here,” Anderson said. “I think we need to move it. I have made a proposal to T Mobile for an opportunity to make that move. I’m hopeful they will come to the table and talk with us. They are reviewing it.”

Anderson has offered to build T Mobile a tower at the district’s expense on district property, away from students.

The controversial tower is expected to be activated Saturday, Sept. 30.