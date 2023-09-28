61º
Local News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at non union auto parts company in Clinton Township amid UAW strike

Trump had a message for UAW President Shawn Fain

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Former President Donald Trump skipped out on Wednesday night’s second GOP debate being held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. Instead, he spoke at Drake Enterprises, which is a non-union auto parts company in Clinton Township.

Trump is in the running for the White House again and is likely looking for blue-collar votes in Michigan, which is a critical swing state.

The former president had a message for UAW President Shawn Fain as well.

“Shawn, endorse Trump, and you could take a nice two-month vacation, and when you come back, you guys are going to be better than you ever were,” said Trump. “Because the other way, you won’t have a vacation, Shawn. In a short time, you’re not going to have a union, jobs, or anything. It’s common sense, but unlike them, I’ll never surrender for you, and the American worker never surrenders.”

There were some UAW members in attendance.

