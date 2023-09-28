Former President Donald Trump speaks at non union auto parts company in Clinton Township amid UAW strike

Former President Donald Trump skipped out on Wednesday night’s second GOP debate being held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. Instead, he spoke at Drake Enterprises, which is a non-union auto parts company in Clinton Township.

Trump is in the running for the White House again and is likely looking for blue-collar votes in Michigan, which is a critical swing state.

The former president had a message for UAW President Shawn Fain as well.

“Shawn, endorse Trump, and you could take a nice two-month vacation, and when you come back, you guys are going to be better than you ever were,” said Trump. “Because the other way, you won’t have a vacation, Shawn. In a short time, you’re not going to have a union, jobs, or anything. It’s common sense, but unlike them, I’ll never surrender for you, and the American worker never surrenders.”

There were some UAW members in attendance.

