Vigil held to honor life of SMU student from Grosse Pointe who was killed by an alleged drunk driver

Family and friends held a vigil to honor the life of a 19-year-old SMU student from Grosse Pointe who was killed near her campus by an alleged drunk driver.

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – A large group of community members gathered around a flagpole at University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe Woods for a candlelight vigil of former student Honor Wallace.

Dozens of people gathered to remember the life of the 19-year-old Wallace.

“You know, this week, I lost an angel here on earth but gained another one in Heaven,” Honor Wallace’s father, David Wallace, who told the group as they arrived to remember his daughter.

Friends described Honor Wallace as intelligent, kind, and someone who was dedicated to her studies.

Honor Elizabeth Wallace (SMU)

A suspected drunk driver in Dallas killed the 19-year-old on Sunday (Sept. 24).

“She was the most beautiful person that I’ve ever known, and she was always there to make you smile,” said one friend to the crowd in attendance.

According to police, Honor was in her car with a passenger, traveling along a service road, when 27-year-old Lynlee Pollis ran a red light and crashed into her vehicle, causing the teen to die from her injuries.

Her passenger sustained severe injuries, including a broken clavicle.

Lynlee Pollis (Dallas Police Department)

“I want all of us to focus on the time we got with her instead of thinking about what can never be right now,” said Kennedy Marshall.

Honor was just starting her sophomore year at Dallas’ Southern Methodist University. She was pursuing degrees in Spanish and English.

“She was just such a light, and her smile was so unique,” said another friend during the vigil.

As people from across the community continue mourning such a tragic loss, it’s the connections the teen made and the stories being shared that some friends and family said they will remember most.

“It was definitely a life that was far too short, but I can tell that it was very, very, well lived,” said David Wallace.