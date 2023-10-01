Detroit police officer struck by vehicle shoots, injures driver

DETROIT – A Detroit police officer who had been struck by a vehicle opened fire, shooting the driver, according to police.

The shooting happened early Sunday, Oct. 1, morning in the area of Danbury and Lantz streets in Detroit. Police said officers from the 12th precinct responded to a call regarding drag racing in the area when the incident happened.

When officers arrived, there were a “large number of vehicles” in the area. Officers were trying to investigate when one of the drivers struck an officer with his vehicle while trying to flee the area. The officer shot the driver, striking him several times.

The officer and the driver were both transported to area hospitals after the incident. The driver is undergoing treatment for his injuries, according to police.

Police did not specify the status of the officer’s condition, but did say the case has been referred to the Homicide Task Force. Michigan State Police will lead the investigation.

The full statement from the Detroit Police Department is available below:

"Earlier this morning, officers assigned to the 12th Precinct responded to a call regarding drag racing in the area of Lantz and Danbury. Upon their arrival, a large number of vehicles were observed at the location. As the officers attempted to investigate, one of the drivers struck an officer with his vehicle while attempting to flee. The officer then fired shots at the driver, striking him several times.

“Both the officer and suspect were conveyed to local hospitals following the incident. The suspect is presently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

“Pursuant to DPD Policy, this matter has been referred to the Homicide Task Force, where investigators with the Michigan State Police will assume the lead. The DPD is committed to transparency and will release additional information in the coming weeks.”