Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal request by parents of Oxford shooter

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022. Jennifer and James Crumbley can face trial for involuntary manslaughter, the state appeals court said Thursday, March 23, 2023, in a groundbreaking case of criminal responsibility for the acts of a child. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The Michigan Supreme Court is denying the requests for appeals by the parents of the Oxford High School shooter.

This means both James and Jennifer Crumbley will stand trail in connection to the Oxford High School shooting, which happened in November 2021.

In May, the Crumbleys asked the high court to hear their cases saying they aren’t at fault for the shooting and their son should be solely blamed.

The requests were filed after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in March there is enough evidence for the parents to stand trial.

Both James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

On Friday, Sept. 29, a judge ruled their son is eligible to be sentenced to life in prison without parole. A sentencing decision will be rendered in December.