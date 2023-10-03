Morning 4: Why Oxford shooter’s parents are officially headed to trial -- and other news

Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, arrives in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Oxford shooter’s parents heading to trial after state Supreme Court denies appeal

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter are officially headed to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges after the state Supreme Court on Tuesday denied their appeals to get their cases thrown out.

The mother and father of the Oxford shooter, Jennifer and James Crumbley, have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 3, 2021, school shooting. Both parents are accused of neglecting their son, buying him the gun used in the shooting, and failing to take steps that could have prevented the massacre.

13 reasons to be excited about future of Detroit Tigers despite another losing season

ClickOnDetroit’s Derick Hutchinson reports: The MLB postseason starts Tuesday, and for the ninth year in a row, the Detroit Tigers will not participate.

I can’t in good conscious call the 2023 season a success. The Tigers finished with a losing record for the seventh-straight year and spent the final three months completely out of the playoff race. But there were still positives, both from team and individual perspectives.

Here are some reasons to be excited going into the offseason.

UAW strike week 3: What we know as 25K workers picket, Big Three talks persist

The strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers entered its third week on Monday as the companies continue negotiations with the United Auto Workers union, though it doesn’t appear much progress was made over the weekend.

What if first Detroit Lions playoff game at Ford Field is against Matthew Stafford?

What if the Detroit Lions host their first playoff game at Ford Field this season, and it just happens to be against Matthew Stafford?

That would be awesome. And hilarious.

