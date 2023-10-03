Metro Detroit weather: Terrific Tuesday with Sunshine and Summer-Like Heat

Waking up to patchy dense fog again this morning, otherwise we have a Terrific Tuesday on tap. Temperatures are starting off in the 50s and low 60s, but sunshine will quickly warm us up this afternoon.

Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.

Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s today. Skies stay mostly clear tonight with lows around 60.

Sunset: 7:12 p.m.

Expect sunshine to start your Wednesday with clouds building in through the afternoon. It will be a warm Wednesday with temperatures staying well-above average as highs top out in the low 80s. Rain chances increase Thursday afternoon and last off and on through Sunday. We start the downward slide in temperatures Thursday with highs in the 70s, 60s on Friday and only topping out in the 50s this weekend.

Nationally, widespread severe thunderstorms are expected across the Plains on Tuesday. Ahead of this storm system, a number of record high temperatures are possible from the Upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes into the Northeast.