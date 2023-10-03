🔒 Share your photos, memories of Metro Detroit malls!

Do you feel nostalgic about Metro Detroit’s old shopping malls? Or maybe about what today’s active malls used to be like?

Once-beloved shopping centers like Wonderland Mall in Livonia and Eastland Mall in Harper Woods are considered “dead” malls now. But before these spaces closed to the community, many memories were made by all -- and we want to hear about them!

That’s where you come in: Do you have any memories, stories, photos or videos of Metro Detroit malls, living or dead, that you’d like to share?

We’re working on a special that takes a look at living and dead Metro Detroit malls, and we just may feature your submissions in it! Use the forms below to submit your stories or any relevant media, and the news team could be in touch.

(You can also email any photos, additional materials, information, or questions to the ClickOnDetroit team at clickondetroit@wdiv.com.)

(Forms below not loading? Click here)

Share your memories, stories below ⬇️

Share your photos below ⬇️