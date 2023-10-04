400 Ford workers in Livonia, Sterling Heights temporarily laid off

Members of the United Auto Worker Union walk out of the Chicago Ford Assembly Plant as Lance Williams from Lansing, Ill., waves the UAW flag Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – Days after laying off 330 employees at Ford Motor Company’s Chicago Stamping and Lima Engine plants, the automaker announced it was laying off 400 more workers at its Livonia Transmission and Sterling Axle plants.

The automaker announced the temporary layoffs Wednesday, Oct. 4 as the UAW’s strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers continues its third week.

Ford said 350 workers at the Livonia Transmission Plant and 50 workers at the Sterling Axle Plant have been asked to not report to work Thursday.

Ford credits the strike for the layoffs, which they said is not a lockout. The automaker had previously said its production system is interconnected and the strike is impacting facilities and departments that aren’t the ones directly targeted.

The 400 laid-off workers now join the 930 laid off over the last two weeks, bringing Ford’s total to 1,330 employees impacted.