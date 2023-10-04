New affordable housing complex opens in Detroit

There's a significant need for affordable housing in the city.

DETROIT – A new complex bringing roughly 100 affordable apartments to Detroit opened Wednesday, Oct. 4.

It aims to address the concerns of many longtime Detroiters who believe they may be priced out of their city.

“More and more, Detroit is drawing national attention as a leader in affordable housing,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. "

The new complex is in Brush Park on Watson Street, just a few blocks from Woodward Avenue. It cost $49.2 million to build, but for tenants, rent could be anywhere between $500-2,000, depending on how much they make.

The city, working with developers, said more than 2,000 affordable housing units have been built since 2015.

“One of my top priorities since I’ve taken office is to make sure we address the critical need for affordable housing in Detroit and to make sure every Detroiter, no matter their income, has access to quality affordable housing in every area of this city,” said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.

Between the two buildings, a total of 99 of the 124 units will have rent and income restrictions ranging from 30-80% area median income.

The developers behind the project believe it speaks volumes about what’s going on in Detroit.

“We do developments in about a dozen other states,” said American Community Developers Vice President Mike Essian. “We advocate for affordable housing in more than 120 communities but I will say not every community is open and inviting for mixed-income for affordable housing. That’s not the case in Detroit.”

There are studio, one and two bedroom apartments and in-unit laundry. There’s also underground parking and 80 spaces will have electric vehicle chargers.

More information can be found on the Brush Watson website.