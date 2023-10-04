Teen injured, horse killed in Monroe County hit-and-run crash

ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 18-year-old was injured and a horse was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Telegraph Road in Monroe County.

The crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2023, on North Telegraph Road near I-275 in Ash Township.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old from Monroe County was riding a horse northbound on Telegraph Road when they were struck by a white Toyota.

The teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The horse was killed in the crash.

The driver has not been located. Investigators believe the vehicle is an unknown model Toyota passenger car that is white in color. The vehicle likely has damage to the passenger front and side. The vehicle’s right side view mirror was left at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Deputy Sam Pitzen of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7560.