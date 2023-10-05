Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Clinton Township

The Clinton Township Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a 78-year-old and a maroon 2020 Lincoln Corsair.

The Clinton Township Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a 78-year-old and a maroon 2020 Lincoln Corsair.

The incident occurred Wednesday (Oct. 4) at 7 a.m. at Southbound Groesbeck and 15 Mile Road.

Officials say the 78-year-old pedestrian, who was a resident of Roseville, succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a Metro Detroit hospital.

Police say the driver of the Lincoln was a 51-year-old Mt. Clemens resident who was uninjured during the crash.

Clinton Township police investigation indicated that the Lincoln was traveling southbound on Groesbeck Highway when the pedestrian crossed Groesbeck from east to west against the traffic light.

People near the scene began to apply first aid and lifesaving efforts before police and medical services arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7802 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.