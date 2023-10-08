Man found hiding in bathroom after fleeing Ohio police, crossing state lines, crashing vehicle

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man fleeing police in Ohio was arrested in Monroe County after crossing state lines and crashing a vehicle.

Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call from Washington Township police in Ohio at 1:59 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, letting them know that officers were pursuing a vehicle northbound on I-75.

The vehicle fled into Michigan and crashed near Erie Road in Erie, Michigan before sheriff’s deputies were able to arrive on scene. Police said the driver fled the crash scene on foot. An 18-year-old from Detroit, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was detained by police but later released from custody.

Officers saw the driver running into a thick brush line along the east side of I-75. Sheriff’s deputies converged on the area and set up a perimeter.

An aerial search was started with a drone and Michigan State Police were contacted to assist with a police K9. Before Michigan State Police arrived, deputies found the driver hiding in a bathroom at the Pier Inn in Luna Pier, Michigan.

The suspect has been identified as a 22-year-old man from Redford Township, Michigan. He was transported to a Toledo, Ohio area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained while fleeing the crash.

Police believe the vehicle had been stolen out of Putnam County, Ohio, but they were still working to confirm that information when the press release was sent to the media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 734-240-7571.